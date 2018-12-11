ANC must put Mabe on suspension

As if the upcoming general election wasn't promising to be the most difficult the ANC has fought so far, the party has been rocked by a sexual harassment scandal implicating its national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

Given how prone to scandal the governing party has been - especially over the past decade -it would be tempting for Luthuli House to treat this as yet another passing controversy that the party would survive without doing much. But they would be making a grave mistake.

The days of sexual harassment issues being treated as if they were trivial are over as society, here at home and abroad, is growing angry with those who abuse their positions of power to force women to perform sexual favours.

In the past few months in our country, we have seen gender equality activists take up highly publicised campaigns against women abuse as well as sexual harassment. The ANC as the governing party and a former liberation movement that, presumably, believes in egalitarianism has always professed to be against women abuse and sexual harassment. Some of its leaders even led campaigns demanding an end to such abominable behaviour by especially men.