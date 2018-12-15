Amanda du Pont reflects on leaving RGB

After three years on Real Goboza, Amanda du Pont announced her exit from it in 2016 much to the disappointment of fans.

While Amanda is grateful for the platform the show afforded her, she recently revealed that she just didn't have it in her to be "spicy and saucy" anymore.

During an interview on Metro FM, Amanda reflected on what prompted her decision to move on from the celebrity gossip show.

"I enjoyed the platform, but certain parts of the show had to be spicy and saucy to certain people and I no longer had it in me to do it. I know it was for entertainment but at what cost? It’s not ok, imagine I know you and next week I’m like ‘Yhu, Pearl what were you wearing? And I’m like that’s not me and it doesn’t serve me or my purpose so maybe it’s time I should leave," she said.