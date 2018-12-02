News

Hugh Masekela's death stops cashflow

By AMOS MANANYETSO - 02 December 2018 - 10:02
Jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death has sparked advertising friction.
Jazz legend Hugh Masekela's death has sparked advertising friction.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

The death of internationally renowned musician Hugh Masekela in January was not only a blow for his fans but it also drilled a huge hole in the pockets of a TV production company that used to produce his funeral cover TV adverts.

This after Assupol, the life assurer giant behind the popular adverts, decided to launch a new campaign using a different company.

However, the TV production company, Movie and Multimedia Pictures, did not take kindly to their R8m per year contract being terminated.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
X