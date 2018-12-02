Hugh Masekela's death stops cashflow

The death of internationally renowned musician Hugh Masekela in January was not only a blow for his fans but it also drilled a huge hole in the pockets of a TV production company that used to produce his funeral cover TV adverts.

This after Assupol, the life assurer giant behind the popular adverts, decided to launch a new campaign using a different company.

However, the TV production company, Movie and Multimedia Pictures, did not take kindly to their R8m per year contract being terminated.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD