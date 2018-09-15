Tribute to fallen icons propels Nova

A rousing tribute song to dead musicians, delivered with the gusto of toyi-toying masses, has proved to be just what Vusi Nova needed to spur him on.

Coming on the back of his last album, Naninina, Nova is having a great run with his newest release, Manyan-Nyan.

In As'phelelanga, he teams up with poet Jessica Mbangeni to sing the praises of late music stars Miriam Makeba, Nana Coyote, Brenda Fassie, Sfiso Ncwane, Hugh Masekela, Robbie Malinga and Mandoza.

This has whipped revellers into a frenzy due to its sentimentality and the passion with which Nova delivers the song.

When we catch up, he tells me that he is in a "grand" state of mind.

"This is a continuation of Naninina. Even though I'm hurt, with everything that happened with my ex partner, I've learnt from it. I'm a better person. I still believe in love and that there is someone else out there for me," he tells me.

Nova says he turned to musicians he regards as "good friends" to help him tell his story. He picked Mbangeni, who also manufactures his traditional beaded headbands, because "she is proud of her Xhosa-ness".