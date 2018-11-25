The Queen's Petronella the darling of Mzansi viewers
The red carpet at the second annual DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last night in Sandton, Johannesburg, was a star-studded feast for the eyes.
Actor Hlomla Dandala and his ex-wife Candy Litchfield looked like they had rekindled their love as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.
Isibaya leading lady Nomzamo Mbatha brought a pop of colour in a neon yellow Gert-Johan Coetzee gown. Bringing more glamour was actress Enhla Mbali Maphumulo in a voluminous Quiteria & George mermaid number.
The red carpet was hosted by actress Thembisa Mdoda as well as radio and TV presenter Smash Afrika.
The Queen of comic relief Thembsie Matu reigned supreme. The bubbly 52-year-old actress, renowned for her role as the hilarious and lovable housemaid Petronella, celebrated 31 years in the entertainment industry this year.
She scooped favourite actress, beating co-star Rami Chuene, Isibaya star Linda Sebezo, The River actress Moshidi Motshegwa and Skeem Saam vixen Lesego Marakalla.
Matu was also honoured with the ultimate viewers' choice award, which is given to the star who received the most number of votes in all the categories. Matu was dressed like a winner in Rubicon at the awards.
In fact, this month it's been raining gongs for Matu. Last week she won the award for diva extraordinaire at the 10th Feather Awards. "This means a great deal. I just won a Feather, it's been a great year for me," Matu gushed. "I'm so thankful for the people that voted, and grateful that I was voted for by people across the country that love me on The Queen ."
The awards were hosted by Bonang Matheba, who also won favourite personality of the year, beating arch-rival Somizi Mhlongo.
Other big winners included Pearl Modiadie for favourite TV presenter, Skhumba for favourite comedian, Distruction Boyz for favourite rising star and Thuso Motaung for favourite radio personality.
DJ Black Coffee, Warren Masemola, Caster Semenya and Khuzani all received awards.
Smash hit Club Controller by Prince Kaybee featuring LaSoulmates, Zanda Zakuza and TNS was voted song of the year.
Gospel superstar Rebecca Malope was presented with the legend award, which last year was received by the late Hugh Masekela.
Petronella from the #TheQueenMzansi takes another one: ultimate viewer's choice award 👏🏽👏🏽 #DStvAMVCA pic.twitter.com/SRyjWzRhD9— Getrude Makhafola 🇿🇦 (@GetrudeM) November 24, 2018