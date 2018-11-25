The Queen's Petronella the darling of Mzansi viewers

She scooped favourite actress, beating co-star Rami Chuene, Isibaya star Linda Sebezo, The River actress Moshidi Motshegwa and Skeem Saam vixen Lesego Marakalla.

Matu was also honoured with the ultimate viewers' choice award, which is given to the star who received the most number of votes in all the categories. Matu was dressed like a winner in Rubicon at the awards.

In fact, this month it's been raining gongs for Matu. Last week she won the award for diva extraordinaire at the 10th Feather Awards. "This means a great deal. I just won a Feather, it's been a great year for me," Matu gushed. "I'm so thankful for the people that voted, and grateful that I was voted for by people across the country that love me on The Queen ."

The awards were hosted by Bonang Matheba, who also won favourite personality of the year, beating arch-rival Somizi Mhlongo.