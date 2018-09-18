Rebirth of the Swing era

They intend to do this by transcribing and re-recording the original versions of songs. The organisation has identified 30 numbers by South African artists and will debut them at the annual Mother City Hop international swing festival in March next year. Proudly South African band The Pebble Shakers will bring the music to life through their mesmerizing and soothing sounds.

CTS kicked off a crowd funding campaign on September 8, through Indiegogo. They have raised 23% of their target amount but, with only a few weeks to go, they are still a long off their goal.

According to Argent, the swing era is an essential part of South Africa's cultural heritage.