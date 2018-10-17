IN MEMES | Please take notes‚ Zola 7 is the definition of #ThumaMina

After watching the first episode of Hope With Zola‚ tweeps believe in Zola so much that they believe we may have been sleeping on the person Hugh Masekela sang about in his song Thuma Mina.

The show‚ which mirrors the concept of his first show Zola 7 from 2002‚ aims to help SA and particularly the youth reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling issues holding them back.