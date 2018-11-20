Bitter battle over hit song brews

The gloves are off between house music duo Malumz on Decks and emerging house music genius Gino Brown over the hit song Shay' inumber.

Brown, who produced the song, has accused Malumz on Decks of using the song to amass publicity for themselves without crediting him.

Speaking to Sunday World, Brown said the pair, made up of Mandla Mtshali and Oscar Nyathi, approached him after releasing the ditty early this year and asked to help him popularise the song as it was not on high rotation of radio stations.

"Oscar sent me an inbox asking what my plans were with the song and I told him that I've been trying to push the song but I wasn't successful. He then said he can help me with pushing the song," he said.

Brown said they agreed that they would help him popularise the club banger.

He said to his shock, Malumz on Decks started conducting interviews on various media platforms without him and the vocalist Vincent "Mr Vince" Ngubane.

He hinted that he was now seeking legal recourse to stop the two. "I am angry and disappointed. These guys are lying and coming up with stories on national TV. I don't want to say things that will put me in trouble because we are dealing with the matter legally,"Brown said.

Ngubane also expressed his disappointment in Malumz on Decks' shenanigans.