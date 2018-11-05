Your humility and kindness inspired me more, HHP

It took me some time to write this down as I was looking for the right words. I find comfort in that, I told you most of the things below while you were still alive.

A friend, whom you mentioned in one of your songs, Mafikeng, introduced me to your music. His sole intention was to brag about the shout-out as he replayed the part but my interest was on your rhymes. He gave me a copy of your album and that was the beginning of how I became your fan. This was in 2000 or thereabouts.

I met you for the first time in 2006, after many attempts at your shows failed. This time we were at the Standard Bank Arena, where your mother was honoured for her role as a choral music composer.

You came to support her and you were late, so I had to fetch you at the gate. I used the opportunity to introduce myself and declare my love for your music. A 100 metres or so of walk was enough for us to connect. You gave me your numbers and told me you have a show later that day at The Dome, and that I must come through.

I did, and we hooked up for a picture afterwards, which became some sort of our "ritual" at your many shows.