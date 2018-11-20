Gumede clinches TV deal for the African story

Actor Thomas Gumede recently signed a mega international deal with Emmy award-winning content studio GRB Studios and is on a mission to showcase Africa to the world.

A multi-year licensing and distribution deal between GRB and BLACK TV, spearheaded by Thomas, was announced this week.

BLACK TV is an African pay TV channel broadcast on satellite service Starsat and features original African series, movies, music, documentaries and non-scripted shows.

Thomas told TshisaLIVE this was a historic move and that he's super excited about it.

"This is a deal for all of Africa, something we can all celebrate. It is a global deal. We will be able to deliver to the whole continent and beyond."