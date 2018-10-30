Royals owe subjects R87000

The sheriff of the court in Bolobedu has slapped the Modjadji royal house with a writ of execution to attach and auction off assets.

The assets are owned by the the Modjadji Traditional Council and its leader, regent Mpapatla Modjadji. This court action follows on the amount of R87 000 in unpaid legal costs emanating from a court order obtained by the subject over a land dispute.

The royal council was taken to court by the GaSeaphole community members under a Community Development Committee challenging the decision of the council and their headman Michael Moropene to extend local businessman Mohale Evans Maake's farm without allegedly consulting them.

The committee successfully interdicted the businessman's move to erect a fence on a land they considered to be grazing land for their cattle and were also awarded legal costs by the Polokwane high court in addition to their victory.

The community had argued that the permission to occupy (PTO) issued to the businessman was obtained illegally.

However, it appears from the papers seen by Sunday World that the royal council, represented by council member John Malatji and the headman Moropene failed to fork out the legal bill as ordered by the court.