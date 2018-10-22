SABC probes VBS scandal coverage

The SABC has announced that it is launching an investigation into the VBS Mutual Bank scandal coverage by its newsroom in Polokwane.

This follows allegations that the public broadcaster's newsroom in Polokwane was compromised. In a statement released on Saturday, the SABC said the decision to conduct an investigation was to establish whether or not the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank story had breached the ethics and editorial codes.

"SABC reports that it has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code. This pertains to the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane.

"The decision is in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that the SABC News' editorial principles of independence and impartiality are upheld at all times.

"Moreover, it is also to safeguard the integrity and credibility of its various news products by ensuring that it delivers content that is fact-driven," reads the statement.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu further stated that "should the investigation in Polokwane reveal evidence that the SABC News service's editorial principles of independence and impartiality have been compromised, such violations will be dealt with decisively".