Fallout from VBS scandal spreads

The offices of a Limpopo municipality remained closed yesterday after angry residents stormed the premises demanding the resignation of officials who had invested public funds in VBS Mutual Bank.

Community members ejected employees of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Lebowakgomo on Monday and allegedly threatened to assault them if they reported for duty.

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said the group told them they would be back and did not want to find anyone at work.

"They came in here on Monday and demanded that we go home. They said they wanted those who invested money in VBS Mutual Bank to resign immediately," he said.

"We fear for our lives."