I'm not scared to punish Floyd if he's stolen money - Malema

If there is proof that Floyd Shivambu has stolen VBS Mutual Bank money, he will be punished.

This was a promise made by the EFF leader Julius Malema on the allegations that Shivambu received, in his personal account, R10m from the looted VBS funds.

Malema said that based on their initial investigation, the EFF has no basis to take action on Shivambu, whom he made it clear he was not “scared of”.

“… give me something [proof]. I’m not scared of Floyd. I’ve never been scared of anyone. I’m not scared of Floyd. If Floyd has stolen money, he will be punished accordingly,” said Malema.