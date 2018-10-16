Why is Brian Shivambu the face of the VBS Mutual Bank looting? - Malema

Why is Floyd Shivambu’s brother, Brian, the face of the VBS Mutual Bank looting when he is not a public figure?

This was a question posed by the EFF leader Julius Malema to the media on Tuesday.

A forensic report by the SA Reserve Bank has placed Brian, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother, among 53 others who cleaned out almost R2bn from VBS.

Malema argued that Brian – said to have walked away with over R16m – is used as the face of looting at the bank because he has links to the EFF.

“Why do we have a face of Brian Shivambu as a face of VBS loot when you’ve got the whole treasurer of a province in Limpopo? When you’ve got the whole deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo? When you’ve got the municipalities depositing money?" asked Malema.

The ANC Limpopo treasurer Malema is referring to is Danny Msiza who the report pointed to as the possible enabler of the “heist” that took place at the bank.