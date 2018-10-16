VBS bank employees lose their jobs

Yesterday, Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, who is listed in a report that revealed the extent of looting of the bank's finances, pleaded ignorance, saying he always received donations from several people and as such deemed them to be legitimate, untainted and bona fide.

"I irrevocably offer to repay any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities in the report as soon they are computed and am directed where the repayment must be made and the terms of such repayments.

"The financial ruin, the cold theft to the vulnerable people, is inimical to the vision my father had as a founding member of this building society. My heart goes out to those who were harmed by this ruthless enterprise," the king said.

The presidency yesterday rejected a City Press report that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take action on the VBS Bank saga despite being alerted to irregularities back in 2017. In a statement, the presidency claimed allegations that the president knew were baseless and unsubstantiated.