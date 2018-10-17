Ramaphosa too ill to face Q&A in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa's scheduled appearance in parliament on Thursday has been shelved until further notice‚ parliament announced on Wednesday.

Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothabo said the decision was reached "based on medical advice" that Ramaphosa would not be able to appear before the National Assembly.

"A new date for the president’s oral question session will be determined by the National Assembly programming committee‚" said Mothapo in a statement.

On Tuesday the presidency announced that Ramaphosa had postponed a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to health reasons.