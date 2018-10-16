Shivambu has taken EFF leadership into his confidence on alleged VBS involvement - Malema

The EFF has reiterated that it has full confidence in its deputy president Floyd Shivambu who, through his brother, has been linked to the looting that took place at the VBS Mutual Bank.

The 143-page report, drafted by advocate Terry Motau, revealed Shivambu’s brother Brian is among 53 people who benefited from the looting, to the tune of R1.8bn, that took place at the bank in just over three years.

Brian is said to have received R16m from the bank and a Daily Maverick expose subsequently claimed that R10m of that money went Shivambu via a company called Sgameka Project.

“We have full confidence in our deputy president Floyd Shivambu. We remain united and unshaken by any and all attempts to slow down or discredit the EFF,” said EFF leader Julius Malema

Addressing a media conference for the first time since the release of the report, Malema said that their belief is that there are people who wish to see the collapse of their political party and are using the VBS report to do that.

Without revealing the details, Malema said that Shivambu had spoken to the party’s leadership regarding his alleged involment.