I didn't partake in VBS bank's plunder - Shivambu

EFF deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu has come out guns blazing against the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury in his response to his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

In a statement released yesterday morning Shivambu, who was alleged to have received R10-million from his younger brother Brian, has denied ever receiving the money and instead has called for the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to look into the role played by the Treasury, the Reserve Bank (SARB) and VBS on the collapse of the bank.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET YOUR COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD