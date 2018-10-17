Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied he was in any way conflicted when he attended parliamentary hearings on VBS Bank – because he didn’t know his brother had received money from the bank’s majority shareholder.

But the Democratic Alliance isn’t buying that explanation‚ with the party’s John Steenhuisen telling this publication that he did not believe Shivambu did not know his brother had received R16m from VBS’s majority shareholder‚ Vele Investments.

Shivambu has been outspoken as an EFF MP in vocalising the party’s opposition to the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to place VBS under curatorship. But he insists this was a matter of principle‚ not a stance driven by a desire to protect anyone linked to the bank’s alleged looting.

The DA has laid a complaint against Shivambu with Parliament’s Ethics Committee‚ in which they allege that he violated Parliament’s Code of Conduct by failing to disclose – during meetings where the VBS Bank saga was discussed and decided – that his family had a financial interest linked to the scandal‚ or may have benefitted from it.

A report commissioned by the Reserve Bank on the alleged looting of the bank‚ which received massive deposits from multiple Limpopo municipalities‚ says the payments given to Brian Shivambu — and a host of other people or businesses — were “gratuitous”.

Both Shivambu and EFF leader Julius Malema have welcomed the possibility of a parliamentary investigation into Shivambu’s alleged ethical breaches‚ with Malema insisting that his deputy did not have a conflict of interest when he represented the EFF in parliamentary hearings on VBS.