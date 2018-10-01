SABC 3 has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that big changes are in the pipeline at the channel‚ which may result in Real Talk getting the chop soon.

In a statement SABC 3 said it was looking to reinvigorate its brand early next year and was currently looking at programming on it. However any decision was not yet finalised.

“The SABC TV Division is currently in its annual strategic review and planning cycle. Whilst there may be a myriad of ideas and proposals on the table for all programming based on their current and future expected performance‚ to date nothing has been finalised‚” SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu.

Momodu added that the proposed strategies were “currently undergoing internal approval processes“.

However‚ TshisaLIVE understands that Real Talk has been a cause of concern for the channel and may not survive after its next renewal‚ which would take it to March next year.