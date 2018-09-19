Thabiso Makhubela real hot property
Barely six weeks after clinching a presenting gig as host of The Expresso show on SABC3, talented television host Thabiso Makhubela has bagged yet another presenting show on the station.
The Hammanskraal, Gauteng-born star is the new presenter of the Win A Home show which is set to premiere on SABC3 tomorrow afternoon.
Makhubela, 28, won the Presenter Search Competition on SABC3, in August bagging a gig as one of the presenters on the popular breakfast lifestyle show, Expresso.
The presenter, who has since moved from Joburg to Cape Town where the show is filmed, said the producers of Win a Home asked him to be part of the show.
"It's only been a month and a half and I am just a new addition that has just joined Expresso and now this, a new show altogether? It's just so cool. I got a call from the producers saying they have a new show that is coming up and I was perfect for it," he said.
Makhubela's shooting schedule will not clash as the Win A Home airs later in the day while he is expected to film Expresso in the mornings.
The Business Project Management graduate said he was a perfect fit for the show as he is relatable.
"I love lifestyle content and Win a Home, now in its fifth season, has proven to be such a solid show. It is such a popular show and it is also an opportunity for me to expand on my range and be able to showcase my versatility," he added.
The show was previously hosted by Afternoon Express host Danilo Acquisto.
"People love someone who is relatable. This is an opportunity for the SABC viewers to see that side of me. It's an opportunity for that young viewer to see themselves on that show," he said.
Makhubela said he was enjoying his time on Expresso as well as the Mother City.
"I think I have found a home in Cape Town. It allows me to focus a lot more. I get work done. There is always so much happening in Joburg but Cape Town is a lot more chilled," he said.