Thabiso Makhubela real hot property

Barely six weeks after clinching a presenting gig as host of The Expresso show on SABC3, talented television host Thabiso Makhubela has bagged yet another presenting show on the station.

The Hammanskraal, Gauteng-born star is the new presenter of the Win A Home show which is set to premiere on SABC3 tomorrow afternoon.

Makhubela, 28, won the Presenter Search Competition on SABC3, in August bagging a gig as one of the presenters on the popular breakfast lifestyle show, Expresso.

The presenter, who has since moved from Joburg to Cape Town where the show is filmed, said the producers of Win a Home asked him to be part of the show.

"It's only been a month and a half and I am just a new addition that has just joined Expresso and now this, a new show altogether? It's just so cool. I got a call from the producers saying they have a new show that is coming up and I was perfect for it," he said.