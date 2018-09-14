LISTEN | Acting agency owner's racial slurs shock the industry

A casting agency owner who supplies extras to SABC3 soapie Isidingo has been accused of making racial slurs.

Mary Ann Miller, who owns Talent Agencies, shocked the acting industry when she insulted actress Gugu Xofa.

In a string of recorded voice notes that were posted on a WhatsApp group, Miller can be heard saying black people are "useless" and "blamed everything on history".

According to Xofa, who is a musician, actress and make-up artist, the altercation started when she posted details of a workshop for aspiring directors and actors in a WhatsApp group that included Miller.

The actress from Zola, Soweto, said Miller responded by saying they (the WhatsApp group) were wasting money.

"I told her that we were doing this for free and wanted to develop those extras to become something. She then responded by saying I misspelled the word 'classes'. I responded in Zulu, telling her that English was not my mother tongue. She started dishing out insults."

Miller said in a voice note: "Remember your forefathers, our forefathers, we are not responsible for what happened to you, and you are not responsible [for] what happened to us. So, you want to stick by my side, fit in or f**k off.

"I am willing to help people who are rational and straight in their minds. Don't come with history and all that sh*t. It is not my problem..."