Bushiri snubs SABC after BCCSA ruling

Enlightened Christian Gathering (EGG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has rejected an invitation by the SABC to appear on their flagship news and current affairs TV programme Morning Live.

This after the SABC was sanctioned to give Bushiri a right of reply after he had complained of the broadcaster's conduct at the BCCSA over two programmes aired in April.

Instead, the colourful prophet has invited Auckland Park to his Pretoria church headquarters to witness first hand how he conducts his Godly business.

All these details are contained in a legal letter dated September 3 2018 sent to the SABC by Bushiri's legal representatives in which he declines an invitation to appear on the show.

