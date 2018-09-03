"We can confirm that SABC has made payment to Stained Glass Pictures and that shooting has resumed‚" publicist Marang Setshwaelo said.

She would not comment on the amount paid to the production house.

The show made headlines last week when it was revealed that producers informed staff that the production company was waiting on outstanding payments from the SABC at the start of the August and were given the option to continue working or take immediate leave. The majority of the cast and crew decided to continue working‚ until payday came.

“As a company‚ we carried the costs of production for as long as we were able to‚ while waiting for the outstanding payments to be settled by the public broadcaster. Since we were unable to make payments on payday‚ the 25th of August‚ the staff have exercised their right to withhold services until they receive their August salaries‚” executive producer of Stained Glass Pictures Pepsi Pokane said at the time.