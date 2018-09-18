DNA result an own goal for Mike 'Sporo' Mangena

The much-awaited DNA results involving retired footballer Mike " Sporo" Mangena have revealed that his nyatsi didn't book him for a foul he didn't commit.

Sunday World can reveal that the paternity tests have revealed that Mangena, 60, pictured, sired a child with the 23-year-old woman he has been bonking behind his wife's back.

The SABC sports commentator demanded what in soccer circles in known as VAR (the video assistant referee) to determine if he was the father of the child when the nyatsi dragged him to the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for maintenance last month.

The girlfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the 21-month-old child, confirmed that the results stated Mangena was the father.