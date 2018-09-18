DNA result an own goal for Mike 'Sporo' Mangena
The much-awaited DNA results involving retired footballer Mike " Sporo" Mangena have revealed that his nyatsi didn't book him for a foul he didn't commit.
Sunday World can reveal that the paternity tests have revealed that Mangena, 60, pictured, sired a child with the 23-year-old woman he has been bonking behind his wife's back.
The SABC sports commentator demanded what in soccer circles in known as VAR (the video assistant referee) to determine if he was the father of the child when the nyatsi dragged him to the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for maintenance last month.
The girlfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the 21-month-old child, confirmed that the results stated Mangena was the father.
"The results have revealed that he is 99.9% the father of my child. I have always known that he was the father of my child and that he just demanded the tests because he was probably buying time.
"He is the only man I have been sleeping with and for him to demand the paternity tests really hurt me because that created an impression that I was sleeping around," she said.
The baby mama, who stayed in Mangena's rented apartment less than a kilometre away from his home in Liefde en Vrede, south of Joburg, also said the former Kaizer Chiefs striker pleaded poverty when she demanded R15000 a month from him.
"He said he could only afford to pay R3000 per month because he doesn't have any source of income. I agreed. He will pay the money into my account at the end of every month," she said.
Mangena could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press as he ignored our telephone calls and text messages sent to him.