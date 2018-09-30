Bobby Motaung red-carded as Sars slaps him with big tax penalty

Kaizer Chiefs football manager and businessman Bobby Motaung has been slapped with a lawsuit by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for a staggering R51m tax bill .

This comes after the businessman, son of Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung, allegedly failed to pay his income tax for a number of years.

Motaung, however, told Sunday World that he had not received notice of Sars's court proceedings.

"If I owe Sars R51m, as you say, why am I being called by Sunday World and not Sars about this matter? I have not received the summons and therefore I have no comment," he said.

