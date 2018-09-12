The ANC Youth League has called for the immediate resumption of academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology with exams fast approaching.

“We demand an immediate opening of campuses to resume with academic activities and an immediate review of academic calendar since students were affected by the protests‚” said the league’s spokesperson‚ Freddy Khoza‚ on Wednesday.

The university opted on Monday to suspend academic activities until further notice due to ongoing violence at the North and South campuses. Activities were initially suspended on August 24 after third-year student Katlego Monareng was shot dead during unrest that erupted after disputed SRC elections.

Students have since embarked on several protests‚ demanding justice for the slain student.