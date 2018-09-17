No place for old MPs in parliament - ANCYL

The ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga has vowed not to nominate "old people" for parliament in next year's national and provincial elections.

Speaking during the 74th celebration of the league in Middelburg, the chairperson of the ANCYL in Mpumalanga Tim Mashele asked league members not to nominate any older person to parliament or legislatures because they sleep during crucial debates.

"To fight the challenges of unemployment and hunger faced by us as young people, we need to rise above the challenges we face.

"We call for the young people to not support any old person to go to parliament or legislatures. We want young people because they understand our daily struggles, these comrades who have been in parliament since 1994 must go to retirement," Mashele said.

"You must not be allergic to electing a 21-year-old to be in parliament. In fact, we are tired of the old guard telling young people what to do."