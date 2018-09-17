South Africa

No place for old MPs in parliament - ANCYL

By Mandla Khoza - 17 September 2018 - 09:22
The provincial chairperson of the ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga, Tim Mashele, has urged his members to elect young people who won't sleep during crucial debates in parliament.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga has vowed not to nominate "old people" for parliament in next year's national and provincial elections.

Speaking during the 74th celebration of the league in Middelburg, the chairperson of the ANCYL in Mpumalanga Tim Mashele asked league members not to nominate any older person to parliament or legislatures because they sleep during crucial debates.

"To fight the challenges of unemployment and hunger faced by us as young people, we need to rise above the challenges we face.

"We call for the young people to not support any old person to go to parliament or legislatures. We want young people because they understand our daily struggles, these comrades who have been in parliament since 1994 must go to retirement," Mashele said.

"You must not be allergic to electing a 21-year-old to be in parliament. In fact, we are tired of the old guard telling young people what to do."

Malema wants R1m from Nzuza, ANCYL over bribery claims

Malema demands apology, retraction of the allegations.
News
1 day ago

His sentiments were shared by ANCYL deputy president Desmond Moela, who called on the youth to isolate any "old thing".

"As the young people we must reject any old thing moving forward. As we go to the elections we all know that certain names are going to be in parliament again, in that parliament there's old people. Each day they enter in that parliament door they are sleeping, how are they going to debate our issues as young people," said Moela.

The event, which was suppose to be addressed by Deputy President David Mabuza and ANCYL president Collen Maine had to carry on with Moela as the two could not make it.

Treasurer and presidential candidate of the league, Reggie Nkabinde, was also in attendance. Mpumalanga secretary Pholoso Mbatsane aims to be secretary-general under Nkabinde's slate.

Following the Nkangala region's fight during their regional general council last weekend, police discovered that some members of the league had knives and other weapons on them when they arrived at the event.

The youth league is going to hold its elective conference in October and Nkabinde, who is current treasurer-general of the league, is expected to contest for the top job against Thanduxolo Sabelo.

