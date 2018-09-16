Malema wants R1m from Nzuza, ANCYL over bribery claims

EFF leader Julius Malema has filed a defamation lawsuit against the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and its secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza over bribery claims.

Malema, the former ANCYL president, is demanding a whopping R1m and for his political rival to withdraw the "defamatory" statements he made during an interview with suspended Power FM talk show host JJ Tabane on August 21.

According to court papers filed at the South Gauteng High Court this week, Nzuza told Tabane and Power FM listeners that Malema was allegedly caught out when he tried to bribe some International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) officials in order to secure votes for the presidency of the international organisation.

