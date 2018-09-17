West Rand ANC youth back Reggie Nkabinde for league president
ANC Youth League (ANCYL) treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde's presidential campaign got a boost on Friday when the ANCYL West Rand region unanimously resolved to support him to replace outgoing president Collen Maine as the league's next president.
"The [regional executive committee] reflected on the state of the organisation, the character and the kind of leadership the youth movement needs.
"The ANC Youth League West Rand resolved unanimously to support ... comrade Reggie Nkabinde to be the next president of the league in the upcoming 26th national congress.
"Reggie has a clear political track record that deems him fit to hold the highest office of young people of this country. He hails from the university of the people, he comprehends the struggle of the young people in general," reads the statement issued by regional spokesperson Sivuyile Boyce.
The statement was issued a day after Nkabinde embarked on a charm offensive to mobilise support from the league structures and the community in the region to support his campaign.
Nkabinde kicked off his campaign in the area two months ago when he donated blankets to homeless people in an informal settlement in Ruimsig.
He returned to the region this week where he resumed his campaign by donating school uniforms, sanitary pads and a computer lab worth over R300000 to a local school. The lab consists of 20 computers, chairs and tables and free WiFi for two years.
Nkabinde said he was humbled by the support he had received from the region.
"I will always respect the decision of the structures of the ANCYL," Nkabinde said.
"In our movement, when the organisation wants to deploy you to lead a particular structure, you never say no and most importantly, you make sure that you don't disappoint," he said.
Nkabinde said he had donated the lab to the school because it was the birthplace of his politics.
"The entire school and the community will benefit from it," he said.
Nkabinde is running the race against the youth league's KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo.