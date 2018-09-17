West Rand ANC youth back Reggie Nkabinde for league president

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde's presidential campaign got a boost on Friday when the ANCYL West Rand region unanimously resolved to support him to replace outgoing president Collen Maine as the league's next president.

"The [regional executive committee] reflected on the state of the organisation, the character and the kind of leadership the youth movement needs.

"The ANC Youth League West Rand resolved unanimously to support ... comrade Reggie Nkabinde to be the next president of the league in the upcoming 26th national congress.

"Reggie has a clear political track record that deems him fit to hold the highest office of young people of this country. He hails from the university of the people, he comprehends the struggle of the young people in general," reads the statement issued by regional spokesperson Sivuyile Boyce.

The statement was issued a day after Nkabinde embarked on a charm offensive to mobilise support from the league structures and the community in the region to support his campaign.