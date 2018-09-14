Zuma's daughter: Tenderpreneurship not a crime
The stereotype against tenderpreneurs in SA is an agenda of "white monopoly capital" to isolate black businesses and black people have fallen for it.
This is according to one of Jacob Zuma daughters‚ Thuthukile‚ who was participating in an ANCYL presidential candidate Thanduxolo Sabelo's event at Wits on Thursday night.
Thuthu‚ as she is popularly known‚ implored "incoming president" Sabelo to lobby government to rather assist black businesspeople to break into major sectors such as the construction and financial sectors.
As things stand‚ she said‚ tenders were the only way government did business and there was nothing wrong with blacks benefiting.
"So tenders now have criminalised black business‚ it is like a swear word. But that is the mechanism government uses to engage in business and procure good and services‚" she said.
"So if we are not happy with the mechanism we must change the mechanism but in reality this is just a way for white monopoly capital to entrench itself in the state when the state should be empowering black business‚" said Thuthukile.
She also weighed in on the Sunday Times report about the meeting between his father‚ ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ ANCWL secretary Meokgo Matuba and Sabelo.
This too‚ she said‚ must be blamed on "white monopoly capital" which she said wanted to see ANC divided because "whoever pays the piper determines the tune".
Thuthukile also said Jimmy Manyi's failed Gupta media empire was "squashed" by white monopoly capital because it was a "black voice".