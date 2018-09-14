The stereotype against tenderpreneurs in SA is an agenda of "white monopoly capital" to isolate black businesses and black people have fallen for it.

This is according to one of Jacob Zuma daughters‚ Thuthukile‚ who was participating in an ANCYL presidential candidate Thanduxolo Sabelo's event at Wits on Thursday night.

Thuthu‚ as she is popularly known‚ implored "incoming president" Sabelo to lobby government to rather assist black businesspeople to break into major sectors such as the construction and financial sectors.

As things stand‚ she said‚ tenders were the only way government did business and there was nothing wrong with blacks benefiting.