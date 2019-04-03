Youth must take their place in leadership

Our elders will soon be on the campaign trail, seeking re-election to the highest legislative platform in the land. And while it is noble that they still desire to and are able to serve, do we need them to?

In their speeches in months prior, they have waxed lyrical about the 4th Industrial Revolution, much like they did in the previous election about economic transformation, but do they understand what the 4th Industrial Revolution is and what it means - considering that they still struggle with taking full advantage of their smartphones?

This is a season of elections as many African nations have taken to the polls since last year. Zimbabwe has led the pack, with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo following suit.

Botswana, SA and Algeria will also take to the polls and battle with the leadership question about who is best suited to lead us into this revolution. Africa is a young continent, with the majority of its inhabitants being under 25 years. Despite this fact, elections tout old men and women as the Messiahs of young people.

The question has never been if young people are capable to lead. We are.

Yet, at the face of paternalism that exists in political spaces, we are only entrusted with coming up with the great ideas that speak to our peers and never the platform to sit at the table to lead.

The continent has never lacked examples of young leaders - Thomas Sankara, Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko were young when they took to the leadership table. Their achievements as young leaders are templates that are still followed today.

The decolonisation of education through the fallist movement is a youth-led initiative. The call for safety of women and children evidenced in the "total shutdown" is a young women's movement.

The 4th Industrial Revolution, elusive as it may seem, is a youth movement.

The Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth initiative calls for youth collaboration across the continent to solve their problems. Not only are young people capable and willing to lead, they have reshaped the nature of organising.

Movements are born out of and expanded using tools key to the 4th Industrial Revolution. They are started in 140 characters and proliferated in minutes.

The gains are there and can't be doubted.