Moonchild Sanelly talks to us about her childhood, being different and her future plans

Rebellion is not always noisy. Sometimes it manifests itself in small acts of disobedience that blossom even as a squadron of creative directors, fashion assistants, and cameramen impatiently urge you to get back to work. At least that was how musician and artist Moonchild Sanelly’s rebellious nature asserted itself during the shoot for this month’s cover. As she took a breath between wardrobe changes, makeup, and the clicking of cameras, Sanelly, born Sanelisiwe Twisha, was spotted by two young fans, who approached timidly. Meeting your idol can be daunting, especially when you’ve not even celebrated your 12th birthday.

As it turned out, the little girls had nothing to fear, as the effervescent Sanelly greeted them with warmth before striking up a jocular conversation whose length silently grated the nipples of the assembled crew, but was the highlight of her fans’ day. With her trademark blue hair and raunchy stage performances, there is no doubt the Port Elizabeth artist stands out from her peers. “When I was younger and coming home with a group of friends, my mother would shout at me more for walking behind people than for coming home after dark,” Sanelly says. “She would tell me to NEVER follow; that I should walk in line with people or be followed, but never to follow.”Growing up, the singer was never far from the spotlight. Her first contact with the camera came before her first birthday, when she was chosen to be a part of an Edgars marketing campaign.