Voters' roll issues may threaten legitimacy of next year's elections.

South Africa is among relatively few African countries that hold regular democratic elections with high levels of integrity, enabling citizens to choose their government. Since democracy in 1994, its elections have been consistently judged legitimate, free and fair.

But there may be trouble on the horizon. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of SA, the body responsible for municipal, provincial and national elections, is struggling to ensure the integrity of the voters' roll for the 2019 polls.

The elections - for the national and nine provincial legislatures - are scheduled for May.

It has been more than two- and-a-half years since the Constitutional Court ordered the commission to ensure that all registered voters and candidates have verifiable residential addresses. To date, this hasn't been done.

The commission was ordered to develop a list that captures "sufficient particularities of the voter's address" for all voters by June 2018. This would enable voters to cast ballots only in the voting districts where they ordinarily live.

The commission's failure to ensure a credible voters' roll threatens to undo its legacy of conducting internationally acclaimed elections.

Even though the court has since acceded to the commission's request to extend the deadline - it's now November 30 2019, which is after the elections - it has a duty to ensure that the elections are legitimate despite the problems with the voters' roll.

This will require concerted efforts by all political parties and other election stakeholders. They will need to use the pre-election registration weekends set aside by the commission for 2019 to guarantee that only those eligible to vote do so.