The Independent Electoral Commission will on Wednesday try to persuade the country’s highest court to grant it another extension to the deadline to collect and verify the addresses of all voters.

The urgent application will be heard at 10am in the Constitutional Court‚ and comes after the court had initially ordered the IEC in June 2016 to collect the addresses of everyone who appears on the voters’ roll after December 2013.

According to notes issued by the court on Tuesday‚ it has already granted the IEC an interim extension to November 30 this year to complete the process – but the IEC is asking for more time and wants an extension to November 29 next year. This date will fall after the 2019 national and provincial election.

The court’s notes state that‚ at the time of the 2016 case‚ the IEC had on record only 34% of voters’ addresses. By December 2016‚ the Commission reported that it had captured the complete addresses of 72% of registered voters‚ but that subsequent reports “showed that there has been little progress since”.

The notes continue that‚ according to the IEC‚ the postponement of the deadline would not adversely affect the validity of the 2019 elections.