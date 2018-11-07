Where are the youngsters? IEC says low registration numbers are a major worry

The IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Wednesday that alarmingly low registration by young voters was cause for concern.

Mamabolo revealed at a media conference at the IEC head office in Centurion that only 15.6% of eligible voters in the 18- and 19-year-old age group were registered to vote.

As if this was not a big enough concern‚ there were only 56.7% eligible voters in the 20 to 29 age group who appeared on the national voters’ roll – and this with about six months left before next year's elections.

"The Electoral Commission will be supporting the registration drive with the roll-out of a national communication and education campaign to encourage participation. A key thrust of the campaign will be urging young‚ first-time voters to register‚" said Mamabolo.