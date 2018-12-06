ANC claims victory in KZN 'vote-rigging' scandal

The ANC has claimed a court victory in a disputed by-election in northern KwaZulu-Natal after the Electoral Court ordered a re-run of the vote.

The by-election in the Mtubatuba municipality took place in May. It was won by the IFP.

But now the court has ordered a re-run of the vote after it was approached by the Electoral Commission of SA over complaints about the voters' roll in the municipality’s Ward 4.

The court’s decision comes after the ANC lost a bid to postpone the vote when it claimed it had discovered malpractice and “a fraudulent act to tamper with the voters’ roll and registering voters in a ward where [they] do not legally reside".

The ANC had asked the commission to postpone the by-election. The party said at the time that it had noted a list of over 200 people from a nearby ward taking part, and that there were addresses that could not be verified. It had also picked up many people who were once registered in Hlabisa appearing on the Ward 4 list.