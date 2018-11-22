South Africa

Electoral Commission welcomes ConCourt's decision on voters' roll

By Ernest Mabuza - 22 November 2018 - 16:34
The IEC has been granted an extension to update voter addresses on the voters roll.
The IEC has been granted an extension to update voter addresses on the voters roll.
Image: FILE

The Electoral Commission of South Africa welcomed Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Court granting an extension to November 2019 for the commission to update the voters’ roll with addresses for all voters.

"The ruling provides certainty on the status of the voters’ roll and especially those voters without addresses ahead of next year’s national and provincial elections.

"Today’s judgment will greatly assist the Electoral Commission in ensuring the elections are free and fair‚” the commission said in a statement.

IEC wants another extension to finalise voters’ roll – this time until after next year’s election

The IEC took the decision on review to the Constitutional Court‚ questioning whether the lack of addresses served to invalidate the entire voters’ ...
News
2 months ago

The reaction follows a judgment by the Constitutional Court on Thursday ordering the commission to continue its constitutional duty of collecting addresses for the voters’ roll until November 2019. The court also ordered the commission to file two-monthly progress reports.

"The Electoral Commission remains committed to meeting the conditions set by the Constitutional Court including that voters without addresses provide their address prior to voting‚ as well as periodical reporting."

The commission said it hoped the court's ruling would provide additional impetus and encouragement to all voters to update their address details during the January 26-27 final registration weekend.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X