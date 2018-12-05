Stop victimising rape victims and give them safe place to speak out.

I was raped. This was the bombshell one of my friends dropped on me recently while we were having a conversation about life's triumphs and tribulations.

My heart sank as I had not in my wildest thoughts imagined she had been living with the pain of being violated. This was because she always exudes confidence and happiness. She is always beaming, full of energy and looks very much in control of her life.

But immediately after sharing her ordeal, the bright spark and the wide smile that she had worn on her face quickly disappeared.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, she related how she was raped at gunpoint while she was a second year student at one of the tertiary institutions.

Young, scared and ashamed, she never reported the incident to authorities.

Her biggest fear was not only her family's reaction, but having to stand on the witness stand and convince the magistrate or judge that she was indeed raped.

The shame and the guilt that engulfed her post the incident had such far-reaching effects on her that she developed a lot of disorders. She explained how emotionally shattered she was and how her self-esteem took a knock.