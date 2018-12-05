'Pupils had no reason to lie about abuse'

The 12 Soweto schoolgirls who accused a patroller at AB Xuma Primary School of sexual abuse had no reason to lie about the abuse.

This was a submission made by prosecutor Jackie Steyn during closing arguments in the trial of Johannes Molefe, 58, who is accused of three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge yesterday that the children trusted Molefe who in turn allegedly abused them.

"They were fond of the accused. [A witness] testified that he used to help them cross the road," she said.

Steyn said although some of the children's testimonies in court were inconsistent with statements they made to police, this did not mean they were lying.

She said the case must be looked at in its totality.