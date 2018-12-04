Festive season behind bars for two men accused of raping former teacher

The two men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a former teacher will spend the festive season behind bars.

This after they appeared and were denied bail in the Phalala Magistrate's Court on Monday where their case was postponed to next month for further police investigations.

Lesiba Merchanson Molokomme, 31, and his 18-year-old accomplice, whom police did not name due to his age, will spend Christmas and the New Year in police custody until they appear in court again on January 16.

They were charged with kidnapping, rape, robbery and theft following an incident that happened on November 23.

They were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation which tracked them down to two separate locations outside Lephalale.