Lorcia Cooper scoops new role

From playing infamous prison gangster Uncle Tyson on Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, award-winning actress Lorcia Cooper has bagged another big acting gig.

The Mitchell's Plain, Western Cape-born actress made her debut this week as power-hungry drug lord Cordelia on Ferguson Films production The Queen.

Cooper, who is also a choreographer, has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.

Among her other acting gigs, Cooper also featured in e.tv's 1990s drama, Backstage.

Her new role on the soapie will see her play a rival to the biggest drug dealer, Harriet Khoza, played by Connie Ferguson.

Cordelia will take over Harriet's drug empire and make some changes to the current cocaine cartel.