Tarryn Alberts: The world is her stage

Boom Shaka is what comes to mind when we speak about the dancing flame, Tarryn Alberts.

Alberts made her professional dancing debut 10 years ago. Equally as impressive as her dancing is her acting - and this for someone with no formal training.

Her latest role in the dance flick Pop, Lock 'n Roll, currently on circuit, is her first time on the big screen.

Growing up, Alberts loved drama so when it was time to play the character Wendy, she said it came naturally.

"She is exactly like me. The only difference is that she's rude and a b***h, which I am not. I love her character because she speaks about real issues dancers face in South Africa. We always get the short end of the stick when we work so hard," said Alberts.

"She [Wendy] comes from Westbury, which is something very close to home, facing the same issues of drugs, gangsterism [and] teenage pregnancy, in an area similar to where I am from."