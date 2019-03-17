Mampintsha called Babes a slut before assault

Queen of gqom Babes Wodumo was accused of being a "s**be" (slut) by her boyfriend Mampintsha before he allegedly assaulted her during a domestic violence tiff at his Westville, Durban home a fortnight ago.

The tidbits were contained in the police statement Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, deposed at the Westville police station.

Babes Wodumo's alleged assault by Mampintsha burst onto the public domain after a live Instagram video update on her account.

While Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, publicly narrated his version of events, the Wololo hitmaker has never spoken publicly about the genesis of the beef that led to her alleged assault.

But in the statement, which Sunday World had seen, the pantsula dance goddess said Mampintsha accused her of being a slut when she arrived at his Westville home from work at about midnight.

"When she walked into her boyfriend's house using her key, [her] driver Sbu 'Bravo' was waiting at the gate whilst she walked into the house. When she entered the upstairs bedroom where her boyfriend Mampintsha was available (sic), she greeted her boyfriend and said, 'baby sengibuyile (I'm back)," reads the statement.

She said Mampintsha, who was resting on the bed told her to leave him alone as he wanted to sleep. "He stood up from the bed and said 'uphumaphi wena s**be' (where have been, you slut)? She replied by saying 'ngiphuma emsebenzini nje' (I'm from work)," reads the statement.