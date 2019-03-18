Mampintsha's lawyer on Cubana incident: 'People were displaying love'

Pat Magwaza, the lawyer of musician and assault accused Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has hit out over the social media storm surrounding the star after a video of him being confronted and pushed around by patrons at Cubana Lounge in Pietermaritzburg went viral on Sunday.

Mampintsha's lawyer said the crowd was not hostile towards the musician and denied there was any violence.

"People were displaying love and were happy to see him. It was not that people were chasing him out or he was not being allowed in. It is total lies. There is a lot of emotions. He was just there to have a good time. He was not booked. He had performed at another club before and past Cubana. They had some drinks and left," Pat said.

A staff member from Cubana, who did not want to be named due to safety reasons, said on Sunday that Mampintsha was confronted by some patrons at the venue the night before but had gone to a separate lounge and later left.

Mampintsha sparked outrage across the country earlier this month after video footage of him slapping his estranged girlfriend Babes Wodumo several times went viral on March 4.

Mampintsha was released on R2,000 bail after being arrested by police on charges of assault. He has since opened a counter charge of assault against Babes.

Meanwhile a video of Mampintsha performing at the Basement just hours prior to the Cubana incident has also been shared, showing him mobbed by fans.