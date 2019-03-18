Reactions pour in after Mampintsha 'blocked' from club

Kwaito musician Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, dominated Twitter trends list on Sunday afternoon after a video of him being 'chased' from a club surfaced on the platform.

The video was taken at Pietermaritzburg Cubana club on Saturday and shows Mampintsha trying to gain access while a group of men block him from entering the venue.

In the background, people made it clear that they didn't want him in.

They shouted "Khon'iyngane layndlini Mampintsha", which loosely translates to "There are children here Mampintsha".

It's the same line the musician said in the video showing him hitting his girlfriend Babes.

A staff member at the venue told TshisaLIVE that the musician was not chased from the club, but some people did try and block him. The staff member said he then made his way to a private lounge.