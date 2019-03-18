Reactions pour in after Mampintsha 'blocked' from club
Kwaito musician Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, dominated Twitter trends list on Sunday afternoon after a video of him being 'chased' from a club surfaced on the platform.
The video was taken at Pietermaritzburg Cubana club on Saturday and shows Mampintsha trying to gain access while a group of men block him from entering the venue.
In the background, people made it clear that they didn't want him in.
They shouted "Khon'iyngane layndlini Mampintsha", which loosely translates to "There are children here Mampintsha".
It's the same line the musician said in the video showing him hitting his girlfriend Babes.
A staff member at the venue told TshisaLIVE that the musician was not chased from the club, but some people did try and block him. The staff member said he then made his way to a private lounge.
The people at Cubana PMB kicked #Mampintsha out of the venue last night? I STAN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p0CWKmg5oP— Zamanombulelo (@Zamanombulelo1) March 17, 2019
On Saturday, Mampintsha issued a public apology to South Africans and Babes. He also promised to attend counselling.
Twitter, of course, weighed in.
You guys are doing the Lord’s work! #Mampintsha is cancelled for good.— Khanyi Mhlungu (@khanyizama) March 17, 2019
Y’all tried to kick Shimora out of #cubana last night?? I Stan... he did end up performing thou and all went back to Normal.— Yanga Mlotshwa Sir (@Apollo_lla) March 17, 2019
?wow, ya’ll did this to #Mampintsha ? pic.twitter.com/mynd7ApYmY— Nhlakanipho (@Nipho_M) March 17, 2019
Cubana last night ???— we'MaRadebe ??? (@Amand_Radebe) March 17, 2019
Mampintsha kicked out just like that ???#Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/U3NVmmczRH