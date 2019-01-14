Boy biker Oratilwe Phiri wants to rule world

A 10-year-old biker who stole the show at the 107th ANC manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday aspires to be an international star.

Oratilwe Phiri showcased his skills outside Moses Mabhida Stadium and had the crowd going wild.

"I want to be a very good biker. The best in the world, actually," he said.

Oratilwe, who attends Avalon Steve Jobs School in Johannesburg, learnt to ride motorbikes when he was five years old under the guidance of his father. He already has three championships to his name.

The young star was the 2015 MotoSA Pocket Bike Novice champion, the 2016 MotoSA Pocket Bike Stock Class champion and the 2017 SBMSCS Pocket Bike Stock Class champion.