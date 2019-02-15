Third time lucky for Kgomotso Christopher? - actress in with another chance to win Safta award

Leading lady Kgomotso Christopher is hoping third time will be a charm with her latest South African Film and Television Award (Safta) nomination.

The vivacious 39-year-old actress has been nodded in the Best Actress in a Soap category yet again - and has walked empty-handed the last two times.

But with a year that was full of superb storylines, emotional range and nuanced acting for her portrayal of Scandal! vixen Yvonne Thebe, she looks like a lock in the race.

Christopher will duke it out against Isibaya heroine Nomzamo Mbatha and Uzalo villainess Dawn Thandeka King on March 2, in Sun City.

She was nominated last year for the same role but lost out to

Jo-Anne Reyneke. For her role as Katlego Sibeko in Isidingo, Christopher lost out to Masasa Mbangeni in 2015.