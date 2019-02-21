Malaika to rekindle their magic on stage

The Malaika reunion that we have been waiting a decade for is finally happening.

Following a very nasty public break-up, Sowetan can confirm that the '90s music group that brought us chart-topping hits such as Destiny and Sebakanyana have kissed and made up.

Malaika will reunite on stage on March 8 headlining the Waar was Jy, Remember the Time concert at Time Square's Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the two remaining members of the band Bongani Nchang and Tshedi Mholo said they could not wait to rock the stage once again.

The other member, Jabu Ndaba, is deceased.

"It's a new year and we are just looking forward to touching base yet again. This is a rebirth in a way," Mholo said.

"We have grown up so much. Yes, sometimes you fight, then you reconnect, forgive one another and continue with the legacy. We have decided to let bygones be bygones.

"This is business and we have grown up. Let's give the people what they want. So many things were said, but it's OK, we are back."

In one of their public feuds, Mholo detailed to Sowetan's sister publication Sunday World how she felt betrayed after Nchang "left me at his grandfather's funeral and went to perform in Rustenburg [under Malaika] without my knowledge".