Malaika to rekindle their magic on stage
The Malaika reunion that we have been waiting a decade for is finally happening.
Following a very nasty public break-up, Sowetan can confirm that the '90s music group that brought us chart-topping hits such as Destiny and Sebakanyana have kissed and made up.
Malaika will reunite on stage on March 8 headlining the Waar was Jy, Remember the Time concert at Time Square's Sun Arena in Pretoria.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the two remaining members of the band Bongani Nchang and Tshedi Mholo said they could not wait to rock the stage once again.
The other member, Jabu Ndaba, is deceased.
"It's a new year and we are just looking forward to touching base yet again. This is a rebirth in a way," Mholo said.
"We have grown up so much. Yes, sometimes you fight, then you reconnect, forgive one another and continue with the legacy. We have decided to let bygones be bygones.
"This is business and we have grown up. Let's give the people what they want. So many things were said, but it's OK, we are back."
In one of their public feuds, Mholo detailed to Sowetan's sister publication Sunday World how she felt betrayed after Nchang "left me at his grandfather's funeral and went to perform in Rustenburg [under Malaika] without my knowledge".
This will be their second and biggest performance since their reconciliation late last year. They first performed together in December in Itsoseng, Lichtenburg, in North West.
Nchang said: "It was awesome to be on that stage together again. It took me back to the golden days and it was great to see that people still love Malaika."
Mholo added: "It was as if we have never performed before. The reception was overwhelming and people were just overjoyed to see us, even though others were sceptical that we might not pitch."
Mholo pointed out that for now there were no plans of releasing new music, as they were focusing on mending their broken relationship and performing on stage.
"We don't want to raise people's hopes [and expectations] and not deliver. With time we will make those announcements.
"If you haven't worked together in a long time you need to gel together again and get that glue together."
Malaika will be joined at the concert by Doc Shebeleza, Thebe, Trompies and Dino Bravo. Motsweding FM's Amon Mokoena will be the host on the day.